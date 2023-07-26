DENVER – The hour-or-so period before a game is often the time when Nolan Jones must prove himself in the field.

Cleveland moved the former left-side infielder to the outfield in 2021. Since then, he's been learning. The Rockies kept the transition ball rolling with their acquisition of Jones before the season. They slotted the rookie next to Charlie Blackmon during batting practice, so Jones can pick the veteran's brain. The signs are there that Jones could be securing a full-time spot.

