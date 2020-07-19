Wheeler, Josh

Name: Josh Wheeler

Party affiliation: Republican

Residence: Casper

Profession: Retirement

Education: Some college

Experience: Military, business owner, road of hard knocks

Website: http://Fighting4wyoming.com

Facebook: https://Facebook.com/Wheeler4Wyoming

What motivated you to run for this position?

I saw a budget out of control, and a VA neglecting my fellow veterans. I can't stand by anymore waiting for a carrier politician to ignore what the Wyoming people need. I was raised that if you try to fix something and you see no change, then get your boots on and do it yourself.

What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?

There are people trying to buy this seat. I believe we need less money changing hands in politics, and more of the people being able to talk to there elected officials.

What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?

VA reform

Budget reform

SSI reform

Properly using our military.

