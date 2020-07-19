Name: Josh Wheeler
Party affiliation: Republican
Residence: Casper
Profession: Retirement
Education: Some college
Experience: Military, business owner, road of hard knocks
Website: http://Fighting4wyoming.com
Facebook: https://Facebook.com/Wheeler4Wyoming
What motivated you to run for this position?
I saw a budget out of control, and a VA neglecting my fellow veterans. I can't stand by anymore waiting for a carrier politician to ignore what the Wyoming people need. I was raised that if you try to fix something and you see no change, then get your boots on and do it yourself.
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
There are people trying to buy this seat. I believe we need less money changing hands in politics, and more of the people being able to talk to there elected officials.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
VA reform
Budget reform
SSI reform
Properly using our military.