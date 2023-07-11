Laramie Jubilee Days Princess Katelyn Terrell rides her horse with a Wyoming flag before a PRCA rodeo performance on Friday, July 7, 2023, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena.
A team roper warms up before a PRCA Jubilee Days rodeo performance on Friday, July 7, 2023, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena.
Young mutton busting participant S.J. Peterson watches steer wrestling competition during a PRCA Jubilee Days rodeo performance on Friday, July 7, 2023, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena.
The Cheyenne Trotters, an equestrian parade, cavalry and drill team, participates in the Jubilee Days Parade on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in downtown Laramie.
Thrill seekers wait in line for a ride during the Jubilee Days Carnival on Friday, July 7, 2023, in downtown Laramie.
The Laramie High School band plays and marches during the Jubilee Days Parade on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in downtown Laramie.
Head brewer Victor Gabriel of Accomplice Mycro-Pub pours a beer during the 15th annual Laramie Brewfest at Railroad Depot Park on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in downtown Laramie.
