It was a homecoming of sorts for saddle bronc rider Houston Brown.
The former rodeo standout from Miles City, Montana, who competed collegiately at Laramie County Community College and later transferred to the University of Wyoming, rode his way to the top of the leaderboard to kickoff the first of three days of Laramie Jubilee Days’ Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association events.
This week’s rodeos feature many of the top PRCA cowboys and cowgirls making their swing through the Gem City.
Not only was Brown familiar with his surroundings, but also with Summit Pro Rodeo’s bucking horse Unforgiven. He made the most of that knowledge to post an 83 for the early saddle bronc lead at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena.
“It’s a great stud horse J.D. Hamaker has had for a few years now,” Brown said. “I’ve actually got on it twice during college practice when I was going to school here in Laramie. I hadn’t (fully) rode him yet, so I was hoping the third time was a charm.
“This will be my fourth year riding professionally, and it feels good to be (in Laramie) because it feels like riding at home. I’ve been around these contractors for a long time and got to meet a lot of locals here when I was going to school. So it is a home away from home.”
Brown, an all-around cowboy who studied agriculture production technology, also competed in team roping and tie-down roping in college. But he turned his focus to saddle broncs in the PRCA.
He finished the 2021 season ranked 45th in the world standings, and was 32nd heading into Friday night’s performance with a little more than $30,400 earned so far this season.
Earlier Friday, slack rounds were completed for steer wrestling, tie-down roping, team roping and breakaway roping. It’s the first time in Jubilee Days rodeo history women’s breakaway roping is included. The early leader is Whitney Thurmond of Iola, Texas, when she clocked in at 2.2 seconds.
The top time in team roping slack also stayed at the top of the leaderboard with a tie at 5.6. They were the teams of: Peter Bennett from Kaycee and Brandt Ross from Sheridan; Luke Brown from Rock Hill, South Carolina, and Hunter Koch from Vernon, Texas.
Three-time PRCA National Finals Rodeo qualifier Mason Clements of Spanish Fork, Utah, got Friday’s performance started when the bareback rider scored an 84 on Summit Pro Rodeo’s Cowtown for the early lead.
“It always feels good to have a high-mark ride to kick off a rodeo,” Clements said. “It gives me a confidence boost at the start of my weekend. I knew a handful of guys that got (on that horse). The name was familiar, and I looked it up and realized that’s the good Cowtown.
“I knew she was going to lean and be a little sloppy in the chutes. But as soon as you mark her out and she gets into the arena, she’s was going to do just fine. My game plan is to always have a good, strong mark out, get them started quick and keep them gathered up.”
Clements received his PRCA card in 2015, and qualified for the NFR in 2017-18 and 2020. He just missed the NFR last season when he finished 17th in the PRCA world standings. The top 15 qualify for the season-culminating rodeo. Before Friday night, he was sitting in 17th again.
Much like all rodeo contestants, Laramie was a quick stop to start Clements’ weekend of rodeos. He will next make travel through Spooner, Wisconsin; Hamlin, Minnesota; and Elko, Nevada.
“There’s been some really high highs and low lows (this season),” Clements said. “But it’s still pretty early, and I feel good and confident for a really good finish to the main season, then step into the NFR and try and get that world title.”
There’s also an early tie in steer wrestling at 4.6 from Kalane Anders of Bayard, Nebraska, and Kyle Irwin of Robertsdale, Alabama. Anders recorded his run during slack; Irwin matched him during the nightly performance.
Barrel racer Brittyn Rocha of Bryan, Texas, has the early led with a 17.49. Not only are there two more performances left, but about 150 barrel racers also will make their runs during a slack round after Saturday night’s performance.
Tie-down roper Cody Darnell of Gordon, Nebraska, took the early lead — riding his sister’s horse, Brian — when he stopped the clock at 9.4.
The title for bull riding is still open and waiting on a qualified ride after eight cowboys gave it their best shot, but came up empty trying to stay on the rank bulls from Summit Pro Rodeo.