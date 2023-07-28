Yankees Angels Baseball

Yankees' Judge speaks to reporters before a game against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, Anaheim, Calif.

 Associated Press

BALTIMORE — The New York Yankees have been a sub-.500 team since Aaron Judge injured his toe in early June. Now they hope his return can help them rally for a postseason spot.

The Yankees reinstated Judge from the injured list on Friday before the opener of their weekend road series against the Baltimore Orioles. Judge admits he isn't fully recovered but says he's healthy enough to play.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus