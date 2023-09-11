Conference Realignment What's Next Football

Oregon State's Ryan Cooper Jr., right, attempts to strip the ball from Washington State's De'Zhaun Stribling during the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Corvallis, Ore.

 Associated Press

A judge granted a request by Oregon State and Washington State for a temporary restraining order on Monday to prevent departing Pac-12 members from meeting until it can be determined who has the right to make up the disintegrating conference's board of directors.

At a hearing in Whitman County Superior Court in Washington, Judge Gary Libey ruled that a meeting scheduled for later this week with conference commissioner George Kliavkoff and university leaders from 10 departing members cannot take place.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus