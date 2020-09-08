Name: Julie Rabou
Residence: 6060 Road 230, Albin, WY 82050
Profession: Teacher
Education: BS in Elementary Education from ASU
BS in Training and Development from GCU
Experience 21 years teaching in LCSD#1
What motivated you to run for this position?
I love the small community I live in and want to help it be the very best it can be. Providing a world class education for our young people is one of the ways we can keep our community strong and make a difference in the future of Wyoming. I encourage my students and my own children to do their very best and be a leader for those around them. Being on the school board will help me accomplish those same things. It’s such an important job and I’m excited to be a part of something that has such a powerful and positive impact on our community.
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
One of the biggest problems school boards face is making equitable decisions for a very large and diverse group of people. I plan on keeping an open mind when discussing new or current policies and sincerely listening to stakeholders and their individual perspectives. As a mother of three very different children attending school in LCSD#2 I know how challenging it can be to come up with a workable solution for a problem that affects each of us differently. My goal as a board member is to make sure all voices are heard. My experiences in meeting the needs of a variety of learners has taught me how to think outside of the box and meet people where they are. I also think that funding and curriculum are always going to be issues that need constant attention. As a teacher, I have an opportunity to learn about new curriculum and what students really need to be learning now to be successful in the future. I also see how thoughtful spending can enrich a student’s education and careless spending can create havoc. I plan on asking plenty of questions about our budget and curriculum so that I can make well informed decisions that will benefit the entire district.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
As a school board member I know my job would be to help provide a superb education for our students. I also understand that to do that I must be willing to listen to stakeholders and take into account their needs and desires for the schools. I also think it is my responsibility to stay current with what is happening in education across the country and my job as a teacher gives me a unique opportunity to learn what is going on in other districts and what the best practices are. Finally, since I have children in school I see first hand how the decisions of the school board affect them and their teachers and this gives me insight into their needs and wants as well as empathy for their daily struggles and joy for the victories they experience.