JACKSON — A former Jackson Police Department lieutenant who argued that he was illegally forced to quit in 2020 was awarded $235,000 May 26 following a federal trial in Cheyenne.

Roger Schultz, who served on the Jackson Police Department for 23 years, from 1997 until August 2020, filed the suit Aug. 24, 2021, claiming that he was denied due process by the town after he published a controversial social media post that led to pressure to resign in August 2020.

