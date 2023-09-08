SARATOGA — Late in the morning of Aug. 31, the trial of Max Jacob Schneider came to an end as the jury delivered a verdict of not guilty on all three charges faced by the 24-year-old Saratoga man.

Schneider was arrested on Feb. 17 following an investigation into the deaths of Megan Cassidee Wingo, 27, and Richard Heap, 28, around Feb. 4. He pleaded not guilty to the charges, which were delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

