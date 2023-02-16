INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana jury has found the NCAA not liable in the death of a former Grand Valley State quarterback whose widow accused the college sports governing body of failing to warn college athletes about the risks of head injuries while playing football.

A Marion County jury agreed Wednesday with the NCAA's arguments that Cullen Finnerty's death did not result from a concussion he suffered while playing for the Michigan college or smaller blows to the head during his playing days, but from other health problems and addictions, ESPN reported.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus