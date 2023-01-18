Georgetown UConn Basketball

UConn's Paige Bueckers, second from left, talks with teammate Azzi Fudd in an NCAA basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Hartford, Conn. Fudd left the game in the first half with an injury to her knee and did not return. 

 Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. — UConn star Azzi Fudd was battling for rebounding position in the first half Sunday when she banged knees with Georgetown's Ariel Jenkins. Fudd left the game and did not return.

It was just her second game back after missing eight games with an injury to the same right knee. It also came a week after injuries forced the fifth-ranked Huskies to postpone a game with DePaul because it did not have enough healthy players available — a step that became sadly familiar during the height of the pandemic but is rarely seen otherwise.

