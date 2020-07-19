Name: K.N. Buck Holmes
Party Affiliation: Republican
Residence: 2532 Moonlight Ct., Cheyenne,WY 82009
Profession: County Commissioner
Education: 3.5 years UW mostly Agriculture
Experience: 60 + years Successful Rancher/Farmer; multiple Leadership positions Laramie County Planning Commission, Chairman; WSGA 2nd Vice President, Fire District #2 Captain, Board Chairman; 8 years Commissioner, Chairman, Vice Chairman 2X
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/normanholmes.5
What motivated you to run for this position?
I have been a Commissioner for 8 years and have helped with expanding, supporting, and diversifying our business and job opportunities in Laramie County, and I want to continue this. Because of our diversification we have, we are able to better cope with the problems facing us. We finished County projects on time and under budget. The County has a balanced budget because of fiscal responsibility. I am running because I want to continue this. There are several unfinished projects I want to work on. We need more focus on adding more versatility to the Events Center, upgrading and maintaining the County's infrastructure, and coping with the growth we are experiencing. Working with Cheyenne government and private enterprise on mutual problems: Downtown, Annexation, Transportation, Drainage, Affordable Housing; in no particular order. I have the ability and the know-how to help solve these problems and others of this great community!
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
The most immediate problem in Laramie County is coping with all of the problems created by Covid-19. Covid-19 is a serious health and financial problem in that initially there was not enough PPE available locally or nationally, and that our health systems were not prepared so we had to enforce rules to prevent transmission that were extremely detrimental to the private sector, especially the leisure and recreation industries. We succeeded in slowing it down enough so that we now are prepared. We need to and are relaxing those rules for the private sector and need the public to cooperate so that this will succeed and we can get Laramie County's private sector back to work. We need to continue this!
Maintain and upgrade our infrastructure. We need to put more resources into our roads, bridges and other infrastructures. There are several ways to do this: increase budget from the general fund, as there is not much available; public private partnerships; work with heavy industrial users to jointly fund projects, i.e. Iron Mountain Road, or special tax (6th penny) .
Encouraging our youth to return to our community. Getting companies that provide high paying jobs to locate here. Expand recreational and cultural opportunities and activities, either through private or public/private partnerships, or public involvement. These will encourage not only our youth to come here, but will enhance the livability for the entire community.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
One of the issues that sets me apart is that I am not a single issue candidate. I want this great community to continue to be a place where my family can continue to prosper and live. I love this community and all of the great people that choose to live here.
I have the ability to get things done by bringing people with different ideas together. One example is the Events Center that will not only be used for the Fair and Rodeo; but we have trade shows, drive in movies, and hope to have some rock groups and maybe some sporting events there.
Experience. I listen to all the community and learn what needs to be done and how to accomplish it, and have the trust of other community leaders. I also know the limitations of Commissioners. There are 5 Commissioners and I know we have to compromise.