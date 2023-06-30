US Nationals Swimmings

Chase Kalisz swims the breaststroke leg of the the men's 400-meter individual medley at the U.S. nationals swimming meet Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Indianapolis. 

 Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS — Add another member to the six-timers club.

Chase Kalisz became the seventh American swimmer to make a half-dozen world championship teams with a runner-up finish in the 400-meter individual medley at the U.S. nationals.

