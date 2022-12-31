Freedom of speech is forever embattled. That is its nature. Easy to assent to in the abstract, the principle becomes more challenging when the speech at issue assails one’s most cherished values. Polls over the years have consistently reflected this dynamic. “Of course I support freedom of speech,” respondents say, “but not for that sort of speech.”

The current state of turmoil over this freedom, however, feels different. I know of no other period, certainly not in my lifetime, when public discourse about freedom of speech has been so contentious and confounding.

Jamie Kalven is founder of the Invisible Institute, a nonprofit journalism organization on the South Side of Chicago. He received the 2022 I.F. Stone Medal for Journalistic Independence from Harvard University.

