New York Rangers' Patrick Kane skates toward his bench after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on March 28, 2023, in New York. 

 Associated Press

The New York Rangers made the biggest splash at the trade deadline with the addition of Patrick Kane just weeks after getting Vladimir Tarasenko.

The veteran forwards bolstered the Rangers' top two lines and give coach Gerard Gallant different options as he juggles them in search of the right mix. They helped the Rangers finish third in the Metropolitan Division as they look for another deep playoff run after reaching the Eastern Conference final last year.

