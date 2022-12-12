Womens BKB Poll Basketball

Stanford forward Francesca Belibi, center, battles for a rebound against Kansas center Taiyanna Jackson, left, and forward Ioanna Chatzileonti, during a second-round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament on March 20, 2022, in Stanford, Calif. 

Kansas has cracked The Associated Press women's basketball poll for the first time in nearly 10 years after a huge win while South Carolina remained the unanimous No. 1 team.

The 22nd-ranked Jayhawks routed then 12th-ranked Arizona by 27 points on the road to break into the AP Top 25 released Monday.


