CORRECTION Obit Whitworth

In this June 20, 2006, file photo, Kathy Whitworth responds to the crowd as she prepares to tee off during the Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Locust Hill Country Club in Pittsford, N.Y.

 Carlos Ortiz/Democrat & Chronicle via AP file

Kathy Whitworth set a benchmark in golf no one has ever touched, whether it was Sam Snead or Tiger Woods, Mickey Wright or Annika Sorenstam. Her 88 victories are the most by any player on a single professional tour.

Whitworth, whose LPGA Tour victories spanned nearly a quarter-century and who became the first woman to earn $1 million for her career on the LPGA, died on Christmas Eve, her longtime partner said. She was 83.

