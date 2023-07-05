DETROIT — Rickie Fowler, a polished pitchman who happens to play golf for a living, always said the right things.

Through all the struggles, and all the swing changes, and the coach change, and the caddie change, Fowler always managed to display an aura of confidence — confidence that he wasn’t done, confidence that he’d be back. The truth is, we know now, he didn’t really know if that was true.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus