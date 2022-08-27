Albany County Public Library is hosting a banned book reading challenge through the end of September.

The challenge is a competition between staff and library patrons to see who can read the most banned books before Sept. 30. Anyone who reads seven or more gets their name entered in a drawing for a prize at the end of the challenge.

Life Hacks is a semi-monthly column featuring notable milestones and happenings in the Albany County community and Wyoming.

