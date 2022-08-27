Albany County Public Library is hosting a banned book reading challenge through the end of September.
The challenge is a competition between staff and library patrons to see who can read the most banned books before Sept. 30. Anyone who reads seven or more gets their name entered in a drawing for a prize at the end of the challenge.
The goal of the event is to encourage awareness of book censorship and show that books should not be censored, said ACPL spokesperson Kennedy Penn-O’toole.
She added that while now the librarians are in the lead, that could change by the end of the challenge.
Readers can add their books to the count by visiting Albany County Public Library. More information is available online at acplwy.org.
{strong style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Explore how Chinese communities helped shape Wyoming{/strong}
Wyoming history buffs, especially those who enjoy exploring the early decades that helped shape the Cowboy State, will enjoy a virtual presentation and Q&A session sponsored by the Wyoming State Archives.
Historian Dudley Gardner will host “Chinese Communities in Wyoming: 1669-1937” as a free event live at 2301 Central Ave. in Cheyenne and online from anywhere beginning at 7 p.m. Sept. 8.
Beginning in 1869, the first Chinese community began to emerge in Evanston. Shortly thereafter, Almy and Rock Springs witnessed the emergence of Chinatowns.
Most of the immigrants came from Taishan in Guangdong Province near the Pearl River Delta and shared much in traditions and culture. They spoke Taishanese, celebrated traditional Chinese holidays in much the same way, and venerated their ancestors in a similar fashion.
And all of this happened in high desert communities in southwestern Wyoming.
Gardner will outline the daily lives of these people and provide historical context on how these immigrants not only lived in Wyoming, but thrived.
This is another installment of the State Archives’ second Thursday speaker series,
For more information on this and other Wyoming State Archives events, contact State Archivist Sara Davis at 307-777-7826 or sara.davis@wyo.gov.
From the things to do file ...
If you’re still not sure what to do or where to go tonight (after watching the University of Wyoming’s season opening football game against Illinois, of course), consider these:
Thrown-Out Bones performs from 5:30-7p.m. at the Washington Park band shell, 18th and Sheridan streets.
Faith Kelly, an Appalachian-inspired rocker, makes a local stop on her “Wild West” tour. Joined by Fort Collins-based performer Caswyn Moon, the set begins at 8 p.m. at The Great Untamed, 309 S. 3rd St.
Slide on in for UW trombone recital
University of Wyoming students may be only less than a week into the fall semester, but the School of Music is already scheduling performances.
The UW Faculty Recital Series continues at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7 with a free presentation of “American Trombone!” at the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts recital hall.
The recital features Daniel Watt on trombones and euphonium, and Jiwon Han and piano. They’ll play music by American composers that spans genres from iconic jazz standards to a cinematic climax.
Life Hacks is a semi-monthly column featuring notable milestones and happenings inthe Albany County community and Wyoming. Send your LifeHacks items to editor@laramieboomerang.com.