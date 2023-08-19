Jevon Davis is ready to carve his own path at the University of Wyoming.
Davis, who graduated from Kelly Walsh High in 2020, isn’t the first in his family to participate in sports at UW. His older sister, Jerayah, was a three-time All-American sprinter and jumper for the Cowgirls’ track and field team before graduating in 2019.
Seeing his sister’s success in Laramie, Davis felt the opportunity to join UW’s football program was too good to pass up. After spending the past two and a half years at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota, Davis entered the NCAA transfer portal, landing with the Cowboys as a preferred walk-on at safety.
“I don’t have anything bad to say about the last program I was at,” Davis said. “I just felt like I needed something different and that it was time for change.
“It’s a dream. It’s a dream, really. I thank God every day, because it wasn’t too long ago that I was praying for an opportunity like this.”
Davis played in 10 games for the Yellow Jackets last season, collecting 12 tackles. Listed at 6-foot and 206 pounds, he wants to make the most of his first fall camp in front of UW’s coaching staff.
“I want to kind of just show what I’m about,” Davis said. “I just feel like fall camp is obviously a really good time to do that. I’m getting a better understanding of the playbook, so now it’s just up to me to play.
“A good goal is to focus on the playbook and get the plays down, and the next step would be to play to the best of my ability.”
Davis has run into more than a few familiar faces on campus. He and Natrona County graduate Jordan Bertagnole have developed a healthy relationship centered around banter after graduating from the two rival schools in Casper.
“I mess with Jordan all the time, and he messes with me about me being from Kelly Walsh and him being from Natrona,” Davis said. “I think it’s fun. At the end of the day, it’s just fun to play with those guys. It’s cool to see other people from your hometown at the same place that you’re at.”
Davis grew up watching UW football games at War Memorial Stadium. Being able to suit up in a Cowboys’ uniform and contribute in fall camp has been a blessing for Davis, one he plans to make the most of in his last three years of eligibility.
“Being able to step on the field in practice, it never gets old walking into the War,” Davis said. “It’s funny because we’ll be out at practice and I’ll look up and I can remember where I was sitting for certain games. It’s amazing. I just have to thank God every day.”
Davis credits the other safeties in the room for helping with his transition into UW’s defense. Defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel has also helped the incoming transfer adapt to the speed of playing Division I football.
“In words, I can’t put how thankful I am for those guys,” Davis said. “I really like being here. I’m just really appreciative of this opportunity that they’ve given me. I really like Sawvel. He’s awesome.”
The biggest lesson Davis has learned through the first three weeks of fall camp is to push through the pain and fatigue in practice. Davis didn’t come to UW just to merely watch games from the sidelines, and his work in practice is what could help propel him onto the field somewhere down the road.
“Toward the back end of practice, things are hard and you’re getting sore,” Davis said. “I just use that as motivation. At one point, this was something I was looking forward to. I just try to take advantage of that opportunity because it means so much to me.
“It’s super important to me right now. It’s a really special opportunity because I’m able to find my place on the team and work my way up. This is definitely kind of a showcase.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters