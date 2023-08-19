Jevon Davis is ready to carve his own path at the University of Wyoming.

Davis, who graduated from Kelly Walsh High in 2020, isn’t the first in his family to participate in sports at UW. His older sister, Jerayah, was a three-time All-American sprinter and jumper for the Cowgirls’ track and field team before graduating in 2019.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus