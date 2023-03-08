ASUN Liberty Kennesaw St Basketball

Kennesaw State head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim reacts to fans as he holds the net after defeating Liberty on Sunday, March 5, 2023, for the Atlantic Sun Conference NCAA basketball championship title.

 Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP

KENNESAW, Ga. — Kennesaw State is officially accepting bandwagon fans as the latest NCAA Tournament Cinderella team.

"I support it," junior guard Brandon Stroud said Wednesday. "Let's go. Jump on now!"

Tags

comments powered by Disqus