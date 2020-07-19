Name: Kenneth Casner
Party affiliation: Democrat
Residence: Elk Mountain
Profession: No answer
Education: No answer
Experience: No answer
Website: No answer
Facebook: No answer
What motivated you to rub for this position?
I plan to address the issues with true representation, and a Statesman's leadership. I will listen to the people of Wyoming all people, not the past standards of abiding to dark money, corporations or Political Action Committees. Even this paper considers me a redundant candidate, such is not the case. I want representation, not rule, so as a return question for voters what has changed in Wyoming these last twenty years, with a Short follow-up, why do voters keep re-electing a leadership which fails to address issues?
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
My issues are affordable Wages, Education, and Healthcare. Wages have stayed the same in the United States and in Wyoming. Raise the minimum wage in national legislation along with repeal the Right to Work legislation. The time has come for Universal Healthcare, I would vote and such care and reduce the military spending currently a 750.4 billion to provide coverage for all American's which in reality they protect, not the rich. Education currently is in shambles at the National level, through poor leadership. Education infrastructures requires national revisions in day-care facilities and curriculum's, to include vocational training a viable lunch program, social support in after school programs and counseling.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
First policy issue is I have never taken a donation in running these past 18 years, that is why my representation is for all people. Second policy, I will not become a career politician, if elected it is one Term only, so re-electing me not an issue. Third issue is I'm an independent; no longer will I ever abide by a party platform. As Statesman's I'm a disinterested leader which intents to work for all people of Wyoming for the public good, I don't see that today in Wyoming.