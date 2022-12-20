Kenny Foster portrait.jpg

University of Wyoming senior guard Kenny Foster, the 2019 Colorado Gatorade player of the year, had high hopes when he committed to the Cowboys four years ago. But playing time hasn't come easy for the 6-foot-5, 187-pound guard.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Kenny Foster will be the first to admit his career at the University of Wyoming hasn't exactly gone as planned.

Foster, the 2019 Colorado Gatorade player of the year, had high hopes when he committed to the Cowboys four years ago. But playing time hasn't come easy for the 6-foot-5, 187-pound guard.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus