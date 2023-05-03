wte-20230503-spts-Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope reacts after hitting a 3-pointer during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA second-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns on Monday night in Denver.

 Associated Press

Jamal Murray looked down at the box score and gawked.

“O for 9 from three, bro!” Murray exclaimed as if he wasn’t acutely aware how much he’d struggled from the field in Monday’s Game 2 win over the Suns.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus