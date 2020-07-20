Name: Keren Meister-Emerich
Residence: Cheyenne, WY
Profession: Retired Educator
Education: BS, Mathematics from University of Wisconsin-Parkside, MS, Statistics, Doctor of Education from University of Wyoming
Experience:
• 45-year resident of Cheyenne
• Ascension Lutheran Church
• Educator: East High Teacher and LCSD#1 Administrator
• Independent Consultant: Data Analysis, Technology, and Education
• Wyoming Department of Education Math Standards Review Committee
• Online University Adjunct Faculty
• Cheyenne Frontier Days Volunteer
• Chamber of Commerce Member
• Leadership Wyoming Graduate
• Cheyenne 150 Celebration Committee
• A League of Her Own Acting Troupe (historical information about women’s suffrage in WY)
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Keren4Council-100508455057726
What motivated you to run for this position?
Running for the City Council is a way I feel I can serve my community. As a long-time resident, I am familiar with many issues and willing to learn about others. As the city is facing economic challenges, I want to see the City Council, Mayor, and city employees work together with the community to find solutions. Any cut must be weighed against its impact upon people. If one position is cut or furloughed in a department, we should evaluate how that will impact the workload of the reminding staff in the department along with the impact on the people who use the services of the department. I am committed to considering multiple points of view, including social, economic, safety, technological, environmental, financial, and then listening to and learning from individuals who would be impacted. I want Cheyenne to continue to be a vibrant community that emphasizes our western heritage.
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
Revenue. Part of the city’s operating funds come from sales and use tax and from mineral royalties and severance taxes. These are expected to decrease in the next fiscal year. To address this decrease, the city will need to decrease spending and look for ways to increase revenue. The city can review the fees charged for services and assure that they are comparable to charges in other communities in the area. Wyoming cities now have the option to allow voter approval of a 7th penny tax for municipal use. As appropriate, Special Assessment districts could be considered so that residents could decide what they want to financially support as an addition to their property tax.
Residents infrastructure concerns include street repairs, public transportation, flooding and drainage problems, the Hitching Post area, recreation facilities, parks, public safety, maintenance, and the downtown Cheyenne hole. When the finances are tight, needs versus wants must be used to decide the direction of funding. We cannot let infrastructure deteriorate.
Economic development is not just about attracting new businesses but includes supporting existing business. Temporary blocking of streets and temporarily allowing restaurants to sell alcohol by the drink for takeout can give local businesses more flexibility. A small business may not apply for a federal loan or grant due to the complex application process or not understanding the terminology used. Depending on staff availability, the city could potentially offer short seminars or brief consulting services to help with the application process.
When considering new business, we should be working with local economic development entities, the city can help direct businesses to information about: governmental requirements, the number and skill sets of potential local employees, available workforce development options, available and planned housing, existing and planned infrastructure, existing and planned transmission technologies, recreation, safety and health services, funding sources, and suppliers. City Government should be the catalyst for orchestrating cross-sector collaboration to support development and expansion. When economic development money is available, it is important to make sure it is available to potential new businesses as well as existing local businesses.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
Leaders should be planning for a time they will never see and for those they will never know. Looking at an issue from multiple points of view, including financial, safety, social, economic, technological, environmental, and future impacts can ensure better long-term decisions.
Maintenance and expansion of our infrastructure including transportation, safety, technology, water, sewerage system, and recreation is crucial to maintain the quality of life citizens expect.
Facilitation of cross-sector collaboration to support economic development can be accomplished by working with Cheyenne LEADS, the Wyoming Business Council, Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority, Visit Cheyenne, and the Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Laramie County Commissioners and officials from other communities in the county and area.
We must be prepared for long-term pandemic impacts and review disaster preparedness plans to include this unique situation with items such as technological security when people work from home.