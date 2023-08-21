Hungary Athletics Worlds

Faith Kipyegon, of Kenya looks up after winning a Women’s 1500-meters semifinal during the World Athletics Championships on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Budapest, Hungary.

 Associated Press

BUDAPEST, Hungary — The first world record, Faith Kipyegon pointed at her time in disbelief. The second, she covered her mouth in astonishment. The third, just a quick point toward the clock and a look of pure satisfaction.

No doubt, the decorated Kenyan runner has had plenty of practice perfecting her record-breaking reactions this year.

