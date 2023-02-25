PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Chris Kirk's last win on the PGA Tour was nearly eight years ago. He's put himself in a position to change that at the Honda Classic.

Kirk battled his way to a 4-under round of 66 on Saturday, putting him at 13-under 197 for the week and giving him a two-shot lead over Eric Cole (66) through three rounds at PGA National.

