Florida quarterback Jalen Kitna warms up before an NCAA college football game against Eastern Washington on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla.

 Associated Press

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Ex-Florida quarterback Jalen Kitna, the son of retired NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, accepted a plea deal Wednesday that dismissed five felony child pornography charges stemming from his arrest last November.

Kitna instead pleaded guilty to two counts of disorderly conduct, second-degree misdemeanors.

