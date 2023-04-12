USC Kingsbury Football

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury speaks at a news conference after the team’s game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif.

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Kliff Kingsbury is joining Lincoln Riley’s coaching staff at Southern California as a senior offensive analyst.

USC announced the addition Tuesday of Kingsbury, who was fired by the Arizona Cardinals in January after four seasons as their head coach.

