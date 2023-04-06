Masters Golf

Brooks Koepka waves after his shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Augusta, Ga.

 Associated Press

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka shared the lead Thursday in the Masters, and that’s about all they had in common.

Not the way they started their rounds at Augusta National. Certainly not the tours they represent — Rahm a loyalist on the PGA Tour, Koepka a surprise defector to LIV Golf.

