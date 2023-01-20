Australian Open Tennis

Sebastian Korda of the U.S. is congratulated by Daniil Medvedev of Russia following their third-round match at the Australian Open tennis championship on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Melbourne, Australia.

 Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia — Sebastian Korda comes by his athleticism and competitive instincts honestly. From Dad, the 1998 Australian Open champion. From Mom, also a former professional tennis player. And from two big sisters, both current golf pros.

Add in some mentorship from eight-time major champ Andre Agassi and a couple of coaches, including former player Radek Stepanek, and maybe it shouldn't be all that surprising that Korda, a 22-year-old American never past the fourth round at a Grand Slam tournament, would manage to eliminate two-time runner-up Daniil Medvedev at Melbourne Park.

