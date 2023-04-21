ARLINGTON, Texas — Mark Kotsay is focusing on the Oakland Athletics' current season, not on the team's longterm location.

"I'm managing this team and I don't have control of those decisions," he said Friday, two days after the team said it purchased land in Las Vegas with the intention of building a ballpark there for the 2027 season. "My focus is on getting this team better, improving from the maturation of these young players and winning as many games as possible."

Tags

comments powered by Disqus