wte-20230707-spts-Mike Westhoff

Former New York Jets' special teams coordinator Mike Westhoff, right, speaks with John Griffin during the first half against the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 30, 2012, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Westhoff has been hired by the Denver Broncos this season.

 Associated Press

When Mike Westhoff received a call from Sean Payton to become the New Orleans Saints’ special teams coach in November 2017, former quarterback Drew Brees was the only player he knew on the roster.

But Payton needed help. Although the Saints were on a seven-game win streak, their special teams ranked 30th in punt return and 28th in kickoff return average, forcing Payton to ask Westhoff to come out of retirement and turn things around.

