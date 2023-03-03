Bay Hill Golf

Kurt Kitayama watches his putt on the eighth green during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. 

 Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. — Kurt Kitayama is chasing his first PGA Tour victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a world-class group of contenders right behind him.

Kitayama should be used to that.

