Sparks Aces Basketball

Los Angeles Sparks guard Layshia Clarendon, center, drives to the basket between Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray, left, and forward Cayla George, right, during the first half of a game on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas.

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Sparks knew this season was a rebuilding year for a franchise looking to regain its championship pedigree. They just didn’t count on a spate of injuries and illness that have sometimes limited them to eight available on a 12-player roster.

“It’s a vicious cycle when you have adversity,” said coach Curt Miller, in his first season with the Sparks after leading the Connecticut Sun to last year’s WNBA Finals. “The teaching has been less than I would hope. You don’t have the amount of time on the practice floor and the reps.”

