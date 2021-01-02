The Rawlins High School girls basketball team has some unfinished business to attend to. After their 2019-2020 season was left unsettled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lady Outlaws are ready to prove to the state they aren’t to be overlooked.
To say head coach Katie Cline is ready to get back on the court after the holidays would be an understatement. She knows she has a talented squad and is ready to put all the pieces together against the best teams in the state. Leading up to the holidays, Cline got just a glimpse of what her team is capable of.
Again, because of COVID-19, the Lady Outlaws got a late start to practices and were able to play in just three games prior to breaking for the holidays.
“Because of the late start, we were scrambling just to get our fundamentals in,” Cline said. “I’m actually really happy with where we’re at, though. I know our record maybe doesn’t show it, but I feel like we’ve learned a lot about our team and where we’re sitting. Now we can focus on some details that need attention over the break so that we can focus on Lander when we come back.”
The Lady Outlaws headed into winter break with a 1-2 record. Cline may be being overcritical of what that record reflects, though. Three games and a late start when most other teams started on time is hardly an accurate indication of her team’s capability.
In the first game against 4A Riverton, they lost 52-40. The team was without senior standout McKenzie Earl, though, who is currently averaging about 20 points per game. Following Riverton, the lady Outlaws headed to Thermopolis and bounced back nicely from the Riverton loss by beating the Bobcats 52-28. For Cline, the win was an encouraging step in the right direction and a testament to her team’s ability to make adjustments following a loss.
“Everything really came together in our Thermop game, our press looked good, we were patient in reversing the ball. We learned a lot from our Riverton game and put it to use.”
Earl was the stat leader against the Bobcats with 19 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block. Senior point guard Brooke Palmer was on her heels with 11 points, two rebounds, four assists and one steal.
The stellar performances of the starters in the game against Thermopolis allowed Cline to get some of her non-starters playing time at the varsity level, which will pay off for them later in the season and in upcoming seasons. Case in point, sophomore Morgan Lonn racked up seven rebounds against the Bobcats, tying Earl in that regard.
Following Thermopolis, the Outlaws faced Mountain View just before breaking for the holiday. Mountain View was a hard fought battle where the Outlaws came up just short, losing 50-46. Cline’s Outlaws were leading in the first three quarters, but they lost Earl to foul trouble in the 4th quarter. Mountain View capitalized and was able to rally back for the win.
“Mountain View has been our toughest competition so far this season and for 3 quarters we outplayed them and showed that we belong with the best,” said Cline. “We were patient, took good care of the basketball, broke their press, and found open teammates. Everything looked solid for 24 minutes of basketball. They didn’t have an answer for McKenzie in the post or perimeter and losing her to foul trouble in the 4th quarter hurt us. It truly came down to them getting more hustle plays than us and out rebounding us which gave them extra scoring opportunities.”
Even with losing time on the court in the fourth quarter, Earl was, again, the leading scorer. She racked up an impressive 21 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and 2 blocks. Palmer finished with 10 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, three steals and one block. She was two rebounds and two assists away from a triple-double.
The team has been hard at work since Tuesday in preparation for Lander on Jan. 8. The Lander match up is meaningful because it will be the Outlaws first home game of the season. Also, the Tigers were meant to be Rawlins’ first-round match-up at the state tournament last season.
In all, the 2020-2021 season should hold plenty of great opportunities for the Lady Outlaws. Seniors Earl, Palmer and Aliya Edwards will all be big impact players. At over 6-feet tall, junior Jessie Jerome will be an intimidating presence for any team she takes the court against. Cline has been thrilled with what she’s seeing so far from junior Carlee Scheel and sophomores Britney and Brooklyn Larson and is working to make sure all the pieces of the puzzle come together for a competitive season.
“Our 3A class is really competitive,” she said. “I don’t think you can overlook or underlook any team. Honestly, we are so excited to be playing that I feel like we are going to be excited and ready for anybody we play.”
Catch the Outlaws for their season opener on Friday, Dec. 8 starting at 2:30 p.m. in the RHS gymnasium.