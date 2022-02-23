The Rawlins High School girls basketball team earned its first win since Jan. 8 on Friday, beating Burns 37-35 on the road. The Lady Outlaws had a slow start Saturday but fought the entire game before losing to Wheatland 54-43 at home.
“I thought we came out a little flat in the first quarter,” said head coach Katie Cline following the loss to Wheatland. “Last night’s game was very emotional and finally got a win, which was huge for us. We clawed for the win and it took us awhile to get going (Saturday). I wish we could have the first quarter back because the other three quarters we fought hard and did a lot of good things.”
The Lady Outlaws trailed 14-5 after the first quarter after only two shots found the bottom of the net in the first quarter Saturday. Then they began to fight their way back into the game and trailed 25-19 at halftime.
Rawlins continued to fight in the third quarter and did not allow Wheatland to pull away, trailing 38-33 going into the final eight minuets of play. Wheatland made the final push in the fourth quarter and Rawlins did not have an answer.
Rawlins was led by Kenadie O’melia with 13 points and Ryann Smith with 12 points.
The Lady Outlaws had to get creative with its rotation because of players missing due to illness, meeting the quarter requirements on players who play in the junior varsity game earlier and foul trouble in the game.
Jessie Jerome, the team’s 6-foot forward, was not available for the game Saturday. Jerome was especially missed on the defensive end where she can control the paint and protect the hoop, Cline said.
The Lady Outlaws also were in foul trouble, Kline said. Being late rotating on defenwse had players out of position and led to an uneven foul count. In the first half, RHS committed 10 fouls while Wheatland had only five.
When Rawlins looks to the bench to fill in for the starters who are in foul trouble, the coaches had to make sure the players did not exceed the six-quarter limit for the day. Some had used quarters during the JV game earlier in the day.
The perimeter shooting for Rawlins was a main reason why the Lady Outlaws stayed close. It was the best shooting Cline has seen this season from her team
“We have been trying to figure out how to score,” Cline said. “We are staring to gain a little confidence and seeing the ball go in is going to correlate too.”
Cline hopes the shooting continues as the team gets Jerome back.
Rawlins earned their first conference win Friday against Burns. Smith led the way with 10 points.
“A lot of intensity and a lot of hustle,” Cline said on the win.
Rawlins has been focusing on how the team responds when trailing. The Lady Outlaws handled the press a lot better and did not panic when they trailed early in the game. The same response was seen against Wheatland.
Rawlins will conclude the regular season at home against Torrington at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.