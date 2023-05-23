Nuggets Lakers Basketball

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James walks off the court after a loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Final series Monday, May 22, 2023, in Los Angeles.

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers hope LeBron James will decide to continue his career after he recovers from the difficult end to their season.

James didn't meet with the media on the day after the top scorer in NBA history said he needed time to think about his basketball future following the Lakers' elimination from the Western Conference finals.

comments powered by Disqus