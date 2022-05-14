I hear scattered tweets. Hardy horned larks flit about, although their calls remain muted. It is the end of April with the songbirds just starting to get their voices.
This is my third camping trip of the season, although for me it’s not really camping in the normal sense. It’s just the way I do my work as a wildlife biologist.
Starting April 1, wildlife biologists across the state fan out and get out at dawn’s early light to visit known sage grouse leks, or strutting grounds, to count the males trying to woo the hens.
Since my project areas this year are nowhere near Laramie, I always go a day early and camp nearby to allow quick access to the leks early in the morning. The daily survey window lasts only until about an hour after sunrise, so it’s imperative to be able to get to the sites at first light.
This annual early season camping starts at the end of March or first of April when there’s near silence on the prairie, aside from the whistling wind.
Dobby, my Australian shepherd, is my assistant. He took to camping even as a puppy and now, at nearly 3 years old, he is an old hand. He knows the routine and, at the end of the day, lounges easily on the foot of my bed.
Mine is a simple set-up with camping shell on the bed of my truck. It’s cozy, but allows for a quick exit in the morning.
On our second outing in mid-April, there’s a tweet here and there. The sage grouse are going strong, but they’re the oddity in being active so early in the season.
On the third outing, the horned larks are plentiful, but still mostly subdued. It’ll be another couple of weeks before the prairie really comes alive. When it does, that silence turns into a cacophony of trilling meadowlarks, lark buntings and scores of other warbling songbirds.
Spring weather is an annoying roller coaster of weather oscillations between not-quite-winter and not-yet-spring. First a few sprigs of green appear. Then, it’s as if Mother Nature waved her magic wand and green growth abounds. Birds sing. Spring arrives.
Working in the field as I have for a number of decades and being raised in a family that never let a summer Sunday go by without a picnic on the mountain, instills in me a true love of the land. No matter how much time I camp or hike, there’s always something new to discover and I can’t get enough of it. Dobby and I lounge in the evenings with the tailgate down listening to the prairie slowly shirk its winter cloak.
It is this love of the land that makes me, and many others, feel a visceral anger when others abuse the land.
I frequent the Cirrus Sky area on the northeastern edge of the city. Through the winter I, and fellow walkers and runners, lament watching Yahoos driving off-road and spinning donuts out on the prairie. They’re hard to catch, but easy to spot.
The ruts these joy-riders create all winter are especially vivid now. The prairie is green. Phlox is blooming, and ball cactus is in bud. The deep ruts stand out like scars on the land.
While I can’t do much about the ruts, I do my part to spruce up the prairie. When out with Dobby, I often pick up trash and I know others do the same.
After rather ardently picking up trash the last two weeks as the green-up makes it more obvious and annoying, I was livid when someone dumped junk out on our lovely prairie last week. The site was within full view of the landfill a mile to the north.
The pile consisted of a TV, microwave, two big boxes of clothing and pieces of broken furniture. Next morning the junk remained. I knew I’d get ticked off every time I passed, so I returned later and stuffed all the crap in my car and took it to the landfill the next day.
I know my land ethic is shared by the majority of Laramie residents. However, there are those who find no problem with tearing up the ground with their totally unnecessary and immature off-roading; others make the prairie their private dumping ground.
Some people just don’t value the land.
My thanks to all those who have picked up trash, hauled away other people’s junk and took extra effort to spruce up and maintain our open spaces. If we all pitch in our common space can remain lovely for all.
Now if only we could catch those rut-causing Yahoos and have them do community service to repair the damage they’ve done.