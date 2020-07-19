Name: Landon Brown
Party Affiliation: Republican
Residence: Cheyenne
Profession: Development Director
Education: MPA, UW 2015, Bachelors of Science Bellevue University 2015
Experience: Served current seat since 2017
Website: http://www.brownforwyoming.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lbrownHD09/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/lbrownhd9
What motivated you to run for this position?
I have served in my role for the past 4 years and I still have unfinished work to complete. Passing good legislation takes time and development of close knit relationships that take time to develop. I believe Wyoming's best days are ahead but it will take tough decisions to get there. I believe I have the knowledge, skills, and abilities to move our state forward during these trying times.
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
1. budget shortfall - We cannot cut our way out of this and we certainly will not tax our way out of this issue. It will take a mixture of options to fix our current situation.
2. Education funding - we must reexamine what it means to teach our kids. We must examine our basket of goods and determine if it meets the needs of our current world or if we are stuck in 1996.
3. Economic development - We need to get as many of the roadblocks out of the way for development as we can. If we have stringent standards that are prohibiting the development of our state, we need to fix them.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
I have no opponent during this time, but I believe my level-headed approach and willingness to accept ideas from anyone are strong suits that will benefit not only HD9 but the State as a whole.