At times during this unprecedented offseason, Browns Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry hasn’t been able to rehabilitate from his Feb. 4 hip surgery like he normally would.
But Landry does not believe challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic have forced him to fall behind as he eyes a return to the field in August, provided the global health crisis doesn’t cause the delay or cancellation of NFL training camps.
“The rehab process is going great,” Landry said Wednesday during a Zoom video conference with Browns beat writers.
“It’s just a little difficult obviously with some of the modality type of things that I’ve been doing that obviously with quarantine and everything I hadn’t been able to have access to. So that that’s kind of been the toughest part of it.
“Right now, I’m a little bit ahead of schedule. But the most important thing right now is just taking it day by day. You know, I can’t predict when exactly I’ll be on the field, whether that’s July, August or September. But obviously my (anticipated) return date is sometime in August.”
With the progress Landry has made, he insisted he’s “absolutely” glad he elected to have surgery after initially opting against it this past winter. Experiencing pain while playing in his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl on Jan. 26 changed his mind. He played through the injury throughout the 2019 season, when he led the Browns in receptions (83), receiving yards (1,174) and touchdown catches (six).
“It was something that I knew I needed, and I was going to try to put off and play tough guy for one more year,” Landry said.
“But just understanding that where I was and the things that my injury was not allowing me to do, again I did not want to be part of the reason for the team not having success, myself not having success, and just unselfishly just decided to go ahead and have the surgery.”
Landry explained he stuck to rehabbing at his South Florida home for about a month after coronavirus concerns swept the United States because he has two young children and worried about the health and safety of his family. He said he had to get creative with his use of workout equipment and treatment methods.