CHEYENNE – Laramie-based Western States Bank is now owned by an out-of-state company. On Monday, the new owner announced that the takeover – news of which was first disclosed in November – has now been completed.
Not much will change anytime soon for customers or employees of the approximately 10-branch Western States. This is according to interviews Monday with representatives of both the new owner, First National Bank of Omaha, and Western States.
Until sometime in the third quarter, Western States will keep operating under its current name, the officials said. After the integration of Western States into FNBO is completed, the just-acquired company will also go by the First National Bank of Omaha name.
Western States has two branches in Cheyenne, located at 1525 E. Pershing Blvd. and 5538 Yellowstone Road. The banking company’s approximately $542 million in total assets and nearly 100 employees compare with FNBO’s roughly 4,500 workers and $26 billion in assets.
FNBO is among the top 100 U.S. commercial banks in terms of assets, said spokesperson Kevin Langin. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Unlike with some corporate takeovers, in this transaction, no layoffs are anticipated. “Nothing is really changing for the customer or for the employees as we transition to FNBO,” said Langin.
In Fort Collins, Colorado, both FNBO and Western States have branches close to each other, so a closure of one or other is a possibility, Langin said. “We have to evaluate” how to proceed, the spokesperson said.
Possible expansion
Gary Crum, who until the takeover’s completion was president and CEO of Western States, signaled that the bank now under FNBO could expand in Wyoming.
“Our mission is to grow the Wyoming franchise in Wyoming,” Crum, who now is regional director at FNBO, told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “There’s nothing off the table,” he said of the possibility of adding branches or other types of expansion in the state.
Crum said this business combination was desirable for Western States because it involves no layoffs. “That was one of the real selling points for us” of FNBO’s offer, he said, “that they wanted all of our employees.”
It makes business sense for an out-of-state acquirer to keep the branches and personnel in Wyoming, said Ali Nejadmalayeri, the Guthrie endowed chair in banking and financial services at the University of Wyoming's College of Business. For a buyer like FNBO, "you really have limited ability to make cuts like that, because you want to access the market, you need access to the customer."
It is also a good time for a smaller banking company to sell to a bigger operator because of the economic challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and because many customers now are more comfortable doing their banking virtually instead of going into a branch, said Nejadmalayeri, who is also a UW professor of finance.
"This is a great opportunity for bigger banks ... to expand, to get access to the Wyoming economy," he said in a telephone interview on Tuesday. A bigger bank can better "weather the shocks," he added.
Wyoming Division of Banking Interim Commissioner Joe Mulberry said by email that his agency OK’d the deal. The regulator deemed the merger to have “satisfied all of the division’s notice and filing requirements,” Mulberry said.
In an online message to customers of Western States, FNBO Chairman and President Clark Lauritzen said that fnbo.com/wsb will have details on what he called “your transition to FNBO.”