Sports Budget: Thursday, March 2
----
PAGE B1: Send color – all jumps to B2
— MAIN (run photos side-by-side at the top): LHS basketball feature (Taylor)
Photo(s)/Lady Plainsmen logo, jump to B2
— SECOND: Jalen Carter charged (AP)
Photo/NCAA logo, jump to B2
— THIRD: Brian Flores court (AP)
Photo/NFL logo, jump to B2
PAGE B2: Send black and white
— MAIN: NHL trades continue (AP)
Photo/NHL logo
— B1 jumps
— Local scoreboard (boxed, two columns, top to bottom)
PAGE B3: Send color
— MAIN: NCAA NIL rules (AP)
Photo/NCAA logo
— SECOND: MLB new rules (AP)
Photo/MLB logo
