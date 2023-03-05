LARAMIE — The Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen downhill skiers competed at the Wyoming State Alpine Ski Championships at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.
The first day was giant slalom on the combined Crags and Moran runs. The second day was slalom racing on the Moran run. Both days featured combined times from two races.
Jackson Hole once again dominated to sweep the boys and girls state team titles.
The team scores tallied after both days had the Jackson Hole boys winning with 159 points. They were followed by Pinedale (65), Natrona County (52), Kelly Walsh (34), Laramie (18) and Cody (14).
On the girls side, it was Jackson (160), Natrona County (74), Kelly Walsh (34), Pinedale (30), Cody (23) and Laramie (21).
During Friday’s giant slalom, the Plainsmen were led by Omar Gardea when he posted a combined time of 2 minutes, 14.56 seconds for 12th place. Jackson Hole’s Travis D’Amours won at 2:00.78, followed by three of his teammates.
Other giant slalom results for the LHS boys were from Rowan Shea (21st, 2:25.78), Ike Parrish (22nd, 2:29.55), Otto Lefevre (24th, 2:31.89), Sebastian Del Rio (28th, 2:40.22) and Jack Drew (30th, 2:55.21).
McCrea Doyle led the Lady Plainsmen in the giant slalom when she was 11th at 2:18.89. Jackson Hole’s Taylor Smith won with 2:03.44 as her teammates also claimed second through fifth.
Next for the LHS girls were Ruby Swallow (28th, 2:43.07), Skye Cabrera (30th, 2:47.47), Adalena Schleicher (32nd, 2:51.77) and Hazel Parker (33rd, 2:56.59).
Drew led the Plainsmen during Saturday’s slalom races when he finished 13th at 1:42.28. Jackson Hole’s Owen Janssen on with 1:22.59, followed by four teammates through fifth place and another in sixth.
The next finishers for LHS were Parrish (17th, 1:44.55), Shea (19th, 1:50.75), Gardea (22nd, 1:56.21) and Del Rio (24th, 2:10.59).
Doyle cracked the top-10 for the Lady Plainsmen in slalom competition when she was seventh in 1:40.60. Jackson Hole’s Smith completed the sweep for individual titles when she won the slalom in 1:26.59, followed by four teammates.
Other Lady Plainsmen to finish both runs of slalom were Cabrera (22nd, 2:10.78) and Riley Petruso (27th, 2:21.02).
The Jackson Hole boys have now won 38 overall and 12 straight team titles. The last time they were not champions was in 2011 when they were upset by Kelly Walsh by two points with a difference of 86-84.
The Jackson Hole girls have 40 overall and 14 straight championships. The last time they were second was in 2009 when Pinedale had 125 points to Jackson’s 116.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELDThe Class 4A Wyoming State Indoor Track and Field Championships were Friday and Saturday at the Campbell County Recreation Center Field House in Gillette.
The results as of publication time Saturday evening included Friday’s event finals, but Saturday’s finals and team totals were not yet available. Follow-up coverage will be published in Wednesday’s edition of the Laramie Boomerang.
Some highlights for the Lady Plainsmen on Friday included a third-place 1,600 spring medley in 4 4:31.38 with Bailey Craven, Kailyn Ruckman, Kaylee Kern and Leah Schabron. Alex Lewis was sixth in the shot put at 36 feet, 4 inches, and Emily Gardner was seventh in the long jump at 16 feet.
For the Plainsmen, Dominic Eberle was second in the 3,200 in 9:45.43, and Meyer Smith was fourth in the same event at 9:58.11 followed by Cooper Kaligis for sixth in 10:08.88. The LHS 4x800 relay team of Smith, Kaligis, Nathan Martin and Eberle was runner-up in 8:32.84.
Fisher Frude was fifth in the pole vault at 12-06, just ahead of Adrien Calderon, who was sixth at the same height with more attempts.