CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Family YMCA is now home to four new trees, thanks to the Laramie County Conservation District.
Shaun Kirkwood, LCCD District Manager, and Patty Walters, YMCA CEO, have been working for years to get some trees planted along the Y’s Lincolnway border. Each year, it seemed another obstacle prevented the planting from happening.
Finally, this year, Kirkwood grew tired of waiting and just made it happen. He sent tree specialist Clark Young and education specialist Paul Sandler to the Y to water and prep the soil, dig and plant the trees. Now the Y has two new Royal Raindrop Crabapple trees and two Ohio Buckeyes.
The Y will invest in some affordable drip irrigation to help maintain the young trees.
