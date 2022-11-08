CHEYENNE – Laramie County voters supported continuing both the fifth-penny sales tax and the county's 2% portion of the lodging tax in this year's general election.
Both measures appear on the ballot every four years and have never gone without renewal since their creation.
Fifth penny
The fifth-penny sales tax, which has funded a variety of local government services since 1978, was supported by 18,416 voters (61.77%), with 11,398 (38.23%) voting not to renew the tax.
The 1% tax on most merchandise sales, other than groceries, was created to fund maintenance and improvement of roads and other infrastructure projects, as well as local agencies such as Cheyenne Fire Rescue, the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office and Cheyenne Animal Control.
Cheyenne plans to utilize $40 million for road maintenance and construction, and another $10 million will go to other agencies. This will be allocated for items such as emergency equipment, replacing police cars or upgrading fire and rescue vehicles, and community recreation facilities.
While the city has specific projects and allocations set aside, the county divides it into percentages. According to previous Wyoming Tribune Eagle reporting, public works receives the largest portion, at 69%. The library receives 10%, around 6.5% is spent on health and welfare, 5.5% goes to public safety, 2.5% is for fire protection, and the other smaller portions go to general government, capital outlay, economic development and recreation.
Of the 23 counties in Wyoming, only one doesn’t have the same sales tax rate as Laramie County.
Lodging tax
By a margin of 21,121 (71.01%) to 8,624 (28.99%), voters reauthorized a 2% tax on the “price paid for sleeping accommodations in hotels, motels, trailer parks, campgrounds, dude ranches, short-term condominiums and other similar establishments.”
This amount is added to the state's 2% lodging tax, for a total of 4%. Laramie County's portion has been in place since the 1980s.
Visit Cheyenne President and CEO Domenic Bravo told the WTE before the election that residents don’t pay the tax, unless they take a staycation, and the return on investment for those who live here is high.
“We’re saving Laramie County families about $700, almost $800 a year in taxes they don’t have to pay. On top of them not paying the lodging tax, we’re also saving them in sales taxes just by enticing visitors to come,” Bravo said in an interview. “There’s many other features that the lodging tax goes to just improving the quality of life for our residents, while at the same time being a major economic driver.”
The tax also helps fund close to 90% of Visit Cheyenne, which itself promotes the local tourism industry.
Judges
Three Laramie County judges will remain in their positions after all received majority "yes" retainment votes.
Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell was retained with 20,554 (72.89%) affirmative votes. Fellow District Judge Catherine Rogers received 19,863 "yes" votes (70.94%).
Circuit Court Judge Sean Chambers also was retained with 20,758 (75.18%) votes in his favor.