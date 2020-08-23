Weather Alert

CLOCKWISE CIRCULATION AROUND A STATIONARY HIGH PRESSURE SYSTEM OVER THE SOUTHWESTERN UNITED STATES WILL CONTINUE TO TRANSPORT AREAS OF SMOKE FROM CALIFORNIA AND COLORADO WILDFIRES INTO SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE THROUGH MONDAY. SURFACE VISIBILITIES MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE MILES AT TIMES, ESPECIALLY OVER SOUTHEAST WYOMING. PERSONS WITH RESPIRATORY AILMENTS SHOULD AVOID PROLONGED OUTDOOR EXPOSURE TO THE SMOKE AND POOR AIR QUALITY.