The Laramie High boys' tennis team defeated Cheyenne South 4-1 on Aug. 21, at LHS.
The girls' team played a JV match but the Cheyenne South doe not have a varsity girls' team this season.
The Plainsmen first win came during No. 2 singles singles when Laramie's Declan O'Connor beat South's Lukas Davidson 6-3 and 6-0.
At No. 1 Doubles, Plainsmen Ryan Dennis and Matthew Pikal picked up the win against the Bison's Malachi McAlaster and Constantine Gonzales-Urias by scores of 6-0 and 6-0.
LHS' Eli Coulter and Carson Krueger defeated Jabarin Beckett and Shaw Martin at No. 2 doubles by scores of 7-5 and 6-4.
Laramie's Dimarco Giron and Spencer Killpack beat Dezmond Waters and Tom Bechtel at No. 3 doubles with scores of 6-4 and 6-2.
At number one singles, LHS' Paulo Mellizo dropped a match against Andrew Lock by scores of 6-0 and 6-4.
Laramie High boys' and girls' return to action against Cheyenne Central High on Thursday, Aug. 24, at 4 p.m., in Laramie.
