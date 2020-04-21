FROM THE LARAMIE BOOMERANG
Online classes no replacement for campus experience
Every business, organization and government entity has been forced to adapt their policies and practices to help combat the spread of COVID-19. Schools, students and educators have certainly been among those most affected by this struggle.
That has hit home particularly hard in Laramie, where education is a major part of our existence. The University of Wyoming is by far our largest employer and our public schools, Laramie County Community College and WyoTech help fuel our concerns for education.
There is no doubt that the future of Laramie is tied directly to the future and well-being of UW. That means the impacts of this pandemic on education, particularly on our university, are vitally important to all of us.
UW has responded to the challenge and threat of COVID-19 by closing classes, and converting courses and instruction to an online format. We give their quick response and ability to adapt to this emergency a lot of credit. Everyone from the technical experts to the professors to the administration has worked admirably to lessen the impact on students.
And this emergency conversion to online courses has paid benefits in terms of new skills, advanced techniques and innovative approaches. Those will all be important attributes as we recover from the impacts of this pandemic.
But we must keep in mind that these new and enhanced forms of online teaching are no replacement for the value of a true campus experience. A college education means so much more than simply absorbing facts, figures and theories from a lecture.
For many students, coming to a college campus means their first test of real independence and self-reliance. They meet and deal with people much different from themselves. They learn how to interact with people of different races, religions, cultural backgrounds and expectations.
These are all valuable lessons that really don’t translate into the world of online learning while sitting at home. There are specific activities that require a campus experience, such as labs, practice sessions, performing arts and participation in student government. These are all necessary ingredients of a well-rounded education.
Another advantage of a campus experience that students can’t afford to lose is the personal interaction with professors and instructors. That sort of informal mentoring has proven to be invaluable for many students, both undergrads and those pursuing advanced degrees.
There is always danger when a great deal of effort has gone into creating something such as online courses that some are tempted to make that the new standard. While we believe the majority of UW leadership realize how valuable the many facets of a college education can be, we cannot allow state legislators and other decision makers to push us to a different conclusion.
Certainly, the lessons learned during this emergency will pay off by making distance learning opportunities better for those unable to become full-time residential students. When this crisis has passed, though, it is crucial that students be welcomed back to campus. Otherwise, our university, our town and our future leaders will never be the same.
FROM THE SHERIDAN PRESS
On reopening, we must find middle way
Like so many other topics recently, the issue of when and how to reopen has created division. Some argue that businesses and schools never should have closed. Others argue they should stay closed for months to come.
One thing, though, is certain. How we respond to this challenge will define us. History will judge decisions made today, as it always does. Will it say that leaders overreacted and caused economic disaster? That citizens united by remaining apart? That we waited too long and did too little? Or did too much for too long?
Protests have popped up across the country and will likely continue to do so. They’re being dubbed “Reopen America” rallies. Photos of one in Ohio have already been compared to still shots from movies like “Dawn of the Dead,” and others that depict zombies.
While time will tell the effectiveness of actions taken today, one thing is certainly true: Someone will get hurt. Whether that hurt comes in the form of financial distress or a COVID-19-related death is up to us.
Likely the answer – like so many others – lies somewhere between throwing open our business doors tomorrow and staying closed until a vaccine is found. The solution likely entails a modified version of the life we knew before COVID-19. Perhaps there are fewer tables in restaurants, more store associates wearing gloves and masks, more thorough cleanings of – well – everything.
While individuals will shout from both extremes of the debate, we trust society to find the middle way.