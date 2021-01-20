The Laramie High basketball team was undefeated in Class 4A, but by no means has it been easy.
The Plainsmen hosted 3A Rawlins Friday evening at Plainsmen Gym, and the Outlaws gave Laramie fits in about every aspect of the game until late when the Plainsmen pulled away for a 60-49 win.
Rawlins, ranked No. 4 in the weekly WyoPreps.com Coaches and Media Poll, bounced back on Saturday with a 78-23 win against Newcastle.
With the Outlaws hustling while applying a full-court press since the start of the Laramie game, Rawlins (3-3) had a 43-40 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
“(Rawlins) got after it, shot the ball well and played hard,” Laramie coach Jim Shaffer said. “We didn’t necessarily play smart and played into their hands a bit and faster than we wanted to do in terms of not executing our half-court offense.
“But we showed some grit and this is the third game in a row we’ve come from behind to win a basketball game. Winning ugly is a heck of a lot better than losing ugly. … We did a much better job of executing our press break. We didn’t change anything and it was the same things were doing early earlier. We just finally attacked it and also got some stops.”
Laramie (7-1) started the fourth quarter with a 16-0 run to claim the game and surge to a 56-43 lead. The biggest beneficiary for when the Plainsmen finally figured out the press was junior Trey Enzi. He would sneak down the court to be open under the basket while his teammates broke the press and passed him the ball for an easy layup.
Enzi scored 14 of his game high 20 points in the final period with five buckets in the paint. Laramie junior Liam Bryant also had a key 3-pointer from the top of the key to go with his 11 points. Sophomore Jaedyn Brown chipped in 16 points when he was hot from outside in the first half with 14 of those points with the help of three 3-pointers.
“The difference between this team and past teams is that we face adversity really well,” Enzi said. “In the locker room, we knew we were down by one (28-27 at halftime) and thought we got this and to go get (Rawlins).
“Then Liam came out and hit that big 3 and we finally broke the press. Literally, it was everyone else who did the hard to work and I was open to get the points.”
Rawlins used a 12-2 early in the first quarter to take an 18-7 lead after a trey from junior Ashton Barto. The Outlaws also had a spurt in the third quarter for a 41-34 lead with 2:23 left after a 3-pointer from senior Mitchell Allard.
Allard led Rawlins with 11 points, followed by junior Eli Kern and senior Colton Ice with nine points each.
Lady Outlaws
The early outside shooting of seniors Kayla Vasquez and Kylee Cox propelled the Laramie girls to a gritty 60-44 win against Rawlins in the first game of the girls and boys doubleheader.
Cox converted three 3-pointers in the first quarter during an 11-0 run, and Vasquez had one in the first and two in the second as the Lady Plainsmen outscored the Lady Outlaws 18-13 in the first and 14-10 in the second for a 34-15 lead at the break.
“I was happy to see some of those balls go through the basket,” Laramie coach Nick Darling said. “We were passing the ball, seeing each other and seeing all the open looks was fun to watch as a coach. I would like to see us have more opportunities down low, but I have such good shooters, I’m happy with that.”
Cox led Laramie (5-3) with 16 points and Vasquez chipped in 15 with junior Morgann Jensen adding 14.
But Rawlins didn’t go away quietly as it close the gap to within 13 points on two occasions in the second half at 43-30 and 45-32, respectively.
“Our energy and intensity came out and our goal was to win the second half,” Rawlins coach Katie Cline said. “We at least evened things out and played Laramie evenly. I was proud of our effort, and we focused on getting back in transition. But we left too many 3-point shooters open. We knew Vasquez and Cox were dangerous, and they were tonight.”
McKenzie Earl led the Lady Outlaws with balanced scoring throughout with a game-high 20 points and four 3-pointers of her own.
“It was really tough because I had to miss a couple of practices, so I wasn’t aware of the game plan as much as everyone else,” Earl said. “… It’s been kind of a slow start because we are used to preseason tournaments and we haven’t had those this year, but we are improving with each game.”
Seniors Brooke Palmer and Ali Edwards and sophomore Brooklyn Larson added six points each.
The Lady Outlaws (1-5) lost 47-44 on Saturday against Newcastle.